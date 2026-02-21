Infant dies at Hyderabad hospital, parents say given expired medicine

Hyderabad: In a case of alleged medical negligence, a six-month-old infant died after being administered expired medicine at a private hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, February 21.

The incident happened at Crayons Hospital at Sun City in Bandlaguda Jagir, when Ramu, an infant, was taken to the hospital by his parents, as he was suffering from persistent fever.

“A few days earlier, too, the parents got their boy treated at the same hospital, after which they said he recovered. But this time, the baby died soon after being treated, according to the parents,” K Raghavender, Sub-Inspector of Police (SI), Rajendranagar Police Station, told Siasat.com.

Ramu was born many years after his two sisters, and the sudden death of their only son cut short the parents’ happiness.

The parents alleged that the boy was administered Adrenaline Bitartrate injection that had expired on January 19, 2026. The parents also showed a picture of the strip of four vials, out of which two were used.

According to medical experts, the injection is administered to those in dire medical condition, to increase the heart rate of the patient as a last resort during emergency treatment.

Soon, locals gathered in large numbers at the hospital demanding action against the doctors who administered the expired injection to the infant. They stormed into the hospital, which prompted the Rajendranagar Police to reach the scene and handle the situation.

Sub-Inspector Raghavender said that the doctors dismissed the allegation that the injection vials being shown by the parents came from the hospital.

“The doctors maintained that any medication given to the patients will be consumed during the treatment, and not be given out to the parents. But we never know. Many went into the hospital after the death of the baby,” Raghavender said.

He said that a first information report (FIR) was registered against the doctor concerned, and that only after the post-mortem examination and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports come out that further aspects related to the cause of death could be ascertained.

The doctor who treated the baby has been booked under Section 106 Clause (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. It spells the punishment for causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide with up to five years’ imprisonment and a fine.