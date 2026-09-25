Two arrested in Chikkaballapur over alleged terror plot talks

Chikkaballapur: Chikkaballapur City Police have arrested two men for allegedly conspiring to carry out destructive activities in the country through discussions on Telegram.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shabbir from Chikkaballapur and Salman, a native of North India.

According to police, the accused were among eight persons who had formed a group on Telegram and allegedly discussed terrorism and possible violent activities. The group members are suspected of having watched provocative videos and subsequently engaged in discussions related to terrorism.

Following the discovery of the alleged conversations, police have intensified their investigation into the backgrounds of the arrested men and their contacts. Investigators are also trying to identify the remaining members of the Telegram group and ascertain their roles and locations.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu said the two men had been arrested in connection with discussions about terrorism on Telegram. “The two accused have been arrested in connection with discussions about terrorism on Telegram. Neither of them has any known terrorist background at present. However, the investigation has been intensified,” she said.

A case has been registered at Chikkaballapur City Police Station against the accused. The two men have been remanded in judicial custody.

Police said they would seek their custody for further questioning and examine their mobile phones, online activities, contacts and communications as part of the investigation. The police are also verifying whether the alleged discussions remained limited to online conversations or whether the accused had taken any further steps towards carrying out violent or unlawful activities.

The investigation is continuing to establish the nature and extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify others who may have been involved.