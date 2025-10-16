Two arrested in Dhoolpet for selling ganja; 1.8 kg seized

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons at Dhoolpet and seized 1.830 kilograms of ganja from them.

The accused, Bhadranarayana Singh and Raja Singh, both residents of Dhoolpet, procured ganja and sold it to customers in Hyderabad.

On information, the State Task Force team and Dhoolpet police arrested them.

A case has been booked against Bhadranarayana Singh, Raja Singh, Mukesh, Manjhu Devi and Prathik Singh at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station.