Two arrested in Dhoolpet for selling ganja; 1.8 kg seized

A case has been booked at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th October 2025 4:34 pm IST
ganja in hyderabad
Two persons were arrested by Dhoolpet police for selling ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department sleuths on Thursday arrested two persons at Dhoolpet and seized 1.830 kilograms of ganja from them.

The accused, Bhadranarayana Singh and Raja Singh, both residents of Dhoolpet, procured ganja and sold it to customers in Hyderabad.

On information, the State Task Force team and Dhoolpet police arrested them.

Memory Khan Seminar

A case has been booked against Bhadranarayana Singh, Raja Singh, Mukesh, Manjhu Devi and Prathik Singh at the Dhoolpet Prohibition and Excise Station.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th October 2025 4:34 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button