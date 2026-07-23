Two arrested with 100 gm ganja in Chandrayangutta

The raid was conducted after Bandlaguda and surrounding area locals raised complaints about the sale of ganja in their localities.

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Group of nine men and two boys standing outdoors with a scooter and motorcycles in the background.

Hyderabad: The Special Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested two persons and seized 100 gram of ganja from their possession in Chandrayangutta.

The raid was conducted after Bandlaguda and surrounding area locals raised complaints about the sale of ganja in their localities.

Mohammed Ismail and Shaikh Abdul Jalil were arrested and handed over to the Charminar Excise Police Station for further investigation.

Subhan Bakery

Officials said that in the last two months, the department has busted at least three gangs allegedly involved in ganja sales and arrested several persons in separate operations in and around Bandlaguda and Chandrayangutta. It has stepped up surveillance and is conducting regular raids to curb the illegal trade.

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