Two arrested with 2.36 kg ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Malkajgiri Enforcement Team of the Prohibition and Excise Department on Thursday seized 2.360 kg of ganja and arrested two persons who were allegedly transporting the contraband from Berhampur in Odisha to Turkapally. A motorcycle used for transporting the ganja was also seized.

Acting on a tip-off, the team, led by Malkajgiri Enforcement Team Inspector Kotamma, Sub-Inspector Akhil, and staff, intercepted the suspects while they were travelling on a bike from Lothukunta towards Hakimpet Road.

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During a search, the officials found 2.360 kg of ganja concealed in a bag carried by them. The suspects were identified as T. Ramakrishna (25) and A. Ajay (26). They were arrested and handed over to the Alwal Excise Station along with the seized ganja and the motorcycle for further investigation.

In another case, the STF-B Team, led by Inspector Bikshareddy, seized 121 grams of ganja from a person identified as Surya at Lalaguda.

The suspect, along with the seized contraband, was handed over to the Secunderabad Excise Station, the Inspector said.