Two bizmen, 3 Waqf board members summoned by ACB in Amanatullah case

New Delhi: In the latest development in the irregularities in the Waqf Board case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has issued summons to five persons to join the probe.

A source said that two persons from the Waqf Board and three businessmen have been summoned. “Their names have cropped up during the course of investigation. A dairy was recovered in the raid which is crucial to the case. We have to record the testimonies of these five persons to get a clear picture,” the source said.

Amanatullah is already in ACB custody. The officials are grilling him for hours daily to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The AAP MLA was arrested in the same case on September 16 after the ACB’s multiple raids resulted in the recovery of incriminating material and evidence.

It is alleged in the FIR that Khan while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 persons, violating all norms and government guidelines and with allegations of corruption and favouritism. The then CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board had given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitments.

It was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan rented out a number of properties of the Board illegally with allegations of corruption and favouritism.

“He has allegedly misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government,” said Anti-Corruption Branch chief Madhur Verma.

During the ACB’s raids at four locations, Rs 24 lakh cash was recovered and two illegal and unlicensed weapons and cartridges and ammunition were seized.