Two booked for assaulting Hyderabad toll plaza staff over fare

Hyderabad: Two people, including a government employee, allegedly assaulted a toll plaza worker here on Tuesday, April 15, when they were asked to pay the toll fare, police said.

The footage of the incident which took place at 10.30 am, was aired by local TV channels.

The government employee, who was travelling in a car along with his relatives, reached the toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and sought an exemption from paying the toll fare. But, he was told by the supervisor that the exemption does not apply to them and was asked to pay the tax, police said.

Also Read NHAI reduces toll fees on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

When the junior assistant in Ranga Reddy district collectorate refused to pay the toll fee, he was prevented by the supervisor from going ahead. Immediately, the accused got out of the car and beat up the staff, a police official said based on the complaint lodged by the toll plaza supervisor.

A case was being registered.