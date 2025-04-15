Two booked for assaulting Hyderabad toll plaza staff over fare

One of the two accused is a government employee.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th April 2025 6:21 pm IST
Representational image of man booked
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two people, including a government employee, allegedly assaulted a toll plaza worker here on Tuesday, April 15, when they were asked to pay the toll fare, police said.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The footage of the incident which took place at 10.30 am, was aired by local TV channels.

The government employee, who was travelling in a car along with his relatives, reached the toll plaza on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and sought an exemption from paying the toll fare. But, he was told by the supervisor that the exemption does not apply to them and was asked to pay the tax, police said.

MS Creative School
Also Read
NHAI reduces toll fees on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway

When the junior assistant in Ranga Reddy district collectorate refused to pay the toll fee, he was prevented by the supervisor from going ahead. Immediately, the accused got out of the car and beat up the staff, a police official said based on the complaint lodged by the toll plaza supervisor.

A case was being registered.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th April 2025 6:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button