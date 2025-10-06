Two chain snatchers held in Afzalsagar; gold and cash recovered

One of the accussed is also a property offender with 30 cases registered against him

Updated: 6th October 2025 7:40 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Habeebnagar police arrested two chain snatchers who flicked away with a gold chain from a woman at Afzalsagar on Saturday evening. The police recovered gold weighing 2.6 tolas and Rs 34100 cash.

The accused are Mohammed Saddam, 32, and Upade Shiva, 31, both residents of Mallepally.

According to the police, on Saturday at around 5:40 pm, Saddam and Shiva went to Seetharambagh and asked the victim the price of garlic. Suddenly, they grabbed her neck, snatched her gold chain and escaped.

Saddam is also a property offender with 30 cases registered against him. He was released from jail in August, police said.

