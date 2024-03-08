Two civilians killed in Turkish airstrike in Iraq

Baghdad: Two people were killed and another wounded in a Turkish airstrike in Iraq’s Duhok province on Friday, a Kurdish security source said.

A Turkish aircraft bombed them in the morning when they were collecting herbs in a mountain near their village in the province’s Shiladze area, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The Turkish forces often carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants, especially in the Qandil Mountains, the main base of the group.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

