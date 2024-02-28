Turkish intelligence ‘neutralises’ senior member of Kurdish militia in Syria

Ankara: A senior member of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence in a cross-border raid in northern Syria, a media report said.

The YPG, a militia group based in Syria, is seen by Turkey as a branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a decades-long insurgency against Ankara and is designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the European Union, Xinhua news agency reported.

Turkey’s state-run TRT broadcaster identified the deceased militant as Emine Seyid Ahmed, also known as Azadi Derik, and said she was “neutralised” in the city of Qamishli without giving a date.

It said she was in charge of missile supplies and attacks on Turkish forces and civilians in the region.

Turkey often uses the term “neutralise” to mean the militants were killed, captured or surrendered.

In a separate incident on Monday, Turkish security forces arrested another YPG member who tried to cross into Turkey from Syria, TRT cited unnamed security sources as saying.

The militant, Huda al Tuma, also known as Cudi, came from the Mebruke area, where Turkey launched its “Operation Peace Spring” in 2019.

Turkey has carried out several military operations in northern Syria since 2016 to push back the YPG from its border.