TWO confirmed contestants quit Bigg Boss 17, check names

Mumbai: As the much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 17, approaches its premiere date on October 15, the buzz around the show is reaching a fever pitch. People on social media are abuzz with discussions about the likely contestants and this year’s theme. Superstar Salman Khan is returning as host!

Samarth Jurel, Eisha Singh Reject Bigg Boss 17

And now, we hear that two TV actors, Samarth Jurel and Eisha Singh, who were reportedly close to confirming their entry into the Bigg Boss house, have backed out at the eleventh hour. The exact reasons behind their decisions to decline the opportunity remain unknown for now.

Fans and followers had been eager to see these celebrities bring their personalities to the reality show. However, they will have to wait and see who else makes it to the final list of contestants for BB 17.

The show is expected to offer its usual mix of drama, entertainment, and intrigue, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

