Two Congress factions clash over Bathukamma in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Two factions of the Congress party clashed during Bathukamma celebrations in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Sunday, October 18.

The incident occurred in Thallapeta Village, Dondepally Mandal, Mancherial, where factions led by Prem Sagar Rao and Mohan Rao were participating in the Bathukamma celebrations. A few women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Dondepally police said, “Someone burst crackers during the celebrations, leading to an argument between the two groups.”

In a video shared on social media, the police are seen pacifying the two groups, while one of the attendees is seen arguing with the police. The Dondepally police said that the closed-circuit television cameras are being checked to identify the culprits.

No case has been registered regarding the incident so far.