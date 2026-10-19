Two Congress factions clash over Bathukamma in Mancherial

The incident occurred in the Thallapeta Village, Dondepally mandal on Sunday, October 18.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Police pacify Congress leaders during Bathukamma celebrations in Mancherial
Police pacify Congress leaders during Bathukamma celebrations in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Two factions of the Congress party clashed during Bathukamma celebrations in Telangana’s Mancherial district on Sunday, October 18.

The incident occurred in Thallapeta Village, Dondepally Mandal, Mancherial, where factions led by Prem Sagar Rao and Mohan Rao were participating in the Bathukamma celebrations. A few women were reportedly injured in the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Dondepally police said, “Someone burst crackers during the celebrations, leading to an argument between the two groups.”

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

In a video shared on social media, the police are seen pacifying the two groups, while one of the attendees is seen arguing with the police. The Dondepally police said that the closed-circuit television cameras are being checked to identify the culprits.

No case has been registered regarding the incident so far.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
Back to top button