Two cops suspended in Gujarat for beating youth

Surat: Two policemen have been suspended and a departmental inquiry ordered for beating two youths in the Udhna area here on December 31 night.

Udhna Police inspector H.S. Acharya told the mediapersons that the moment CCTV footage was available to the police, the action was taken against the two.

The CCTV footage that went viral on Sunday morning in Surat, shows the two policemen dragging two youths on the road and beating them. The youths have alleged that the policemen demanded Rs 5,000, when youths refused they took away their ATM cards and forcibly withdrew money..

Police have refuted these allegations and claimed that two youths were in an auto-rickshaw, when the Police Control Room (PCR) van intercepted it and police constables tried to question them, after which they tried to flee.

Head constable Piyush Chaudhary and constable Ashok Chaudhary were two policemen who were suspended by the police commissioner Ajay Tomar.