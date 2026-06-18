Two crushed to death as wall collapses on car in Mahabubnagar

The two victims were severely injured and died while being shifted to the hospital.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A mangled car after a wall collapses on it in Mahabubngar
A mangled car after a wall collapses on it in Mahabubngar

Hyderabad: At least two people were killed in an accident in Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, June 17, after a wall collapsed on the car.

The accident occurred in Devarakadra mandal where the wall of an under construction building collapsed. The two victims were severely injured and died while being shifted to the hospital.

Videos shared on social media showed a JCB removing the debris from above the car and by standers trying to help the injured.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Devakadra Police said, “The accident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday and a case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)”.

The police said no action was taken against the contractors.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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