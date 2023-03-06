Two-day AMP north India NGO conference at Lucknow concludes

On the second day of the AMP North India NGO Conference, various sessions were held on Sunday. The first session was on the theme of Partnership and Collaboration – The Only Way Forward. The host was Faisal Siddiqui, Head of AMP Partnerships. The concept note was presented by Farooq Siddiqui Head AMP-NGO Connect. Abdul Subhan, Founder and MD Falcon Group of Institutions, Sameer Ahmed Siddiqui, renowned motivational speaker and IAS coach, Asif Mujtaba, Founder and Director of Miles to Smile Foundation and Dr. Aqsa Sheikh, Founder, Human Solidarity Foundation and Associate Professor, Prof. Jamia Hamdard Medical College was among those who spoke on this topic.

The 2nd Session was titled Zakat and Awqaaf: Divine Tools for Empowerment. Ms. Ayesha Mehmood was the host of this session and it was presided over by Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Secretary of Al-Maktab, Lucknow. Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood President Zakat Foundation of India participated in this session as a special speaker. Other speakers included Dr. Salman Asad, Member of Delhi State Waqf Tribunal and Abdul Mohaimin Azhar from Safa Baitul Mal Trust Hyderabad.

A special session for women entitled Women’s Engagement and their Important and Equal role in Community Development was hosted by Dr. Nazia Akhlaq, Assistant Professor – Integral University. Important speakers included Dr. Arvinder A. Ansari, Professor, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi and Professor Ghazala Jameel, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Sessions were also held on topics such as Strengthening the Foundation to Empower NGOs and a brainstorming session for youth – Mining & polishing the Youth for admission into prominent national institution and thus participate in Nation building and Development.

In these sessions, Salim Khan, Founder – Saaras Impact Foundation and Gandhi Fellow, Dr. Javed Alam, Economist, Dr. Muhammad Zubair Ahmed, Entrepreneurship Coach and Business Consultant Bareilly, Dr. Benazir Baig, Founder Secretary – Excellent English School Bangalore, Anees Kutty, Founder and Director – Anees Defense Career Institute Pune, Syed Masoom Raza, Academic Head – Allen Career Institute at Delhi, Dr. Muhammad Athar Ansari – Associate Professor Nalanda Medical College Bihar and Secretary Association Of Muslim doctors expressed their views.

In the closing session, prominent physician Prof. Kausar Usman, Dr. Amir Ullah Khan, Telangana Economist and Dr. Abdul Ahad Siddiqui, Founder Director of Pulse Hospital Lucknow and Chairman of White Hall Group of Institutions expressed their views.

The program ended with the national anthem.