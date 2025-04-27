Two days after Pahalgam attack, Bengal’s braveheart Jhantu Ali Shaikh martyred

Two days after the Pahalgam attack, Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of the Indian Army was killed in an anti-terror operation in Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, April 24.

According to reports, Shaikh, a resident of Patharghata village in Krishnanagar, Nadia district, West Bengal, and a member of the 6 Para (Special Forces), died in an encounter between security forces and terrorists during a cordon and search operation in the Dudu-Basantgarh area.

Havildar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, an Indian Army commando from Bengal, was martyred in an anti-terror operation in Udhampur, Kashmir, becoming the fourth victim from Bengal in 48 hours after the Pahalgam attack.



His cousin, Nijam, highlighted that terrorism knows no religion, as… pic.twitter.com/OtYF690wf4 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 27, 2025

West Bengal CM offers support

Upon hearing the news, chief minister Mamata Banerjee immediately reached out to the family, offering her condolences and assuring them of the state government’s full support. Members of the state cabinet are also set to visit Shaikh’s residence in Tehatta to offer their condolences and support.

The Indian Army’s White Knight Corps paid tribute to Havildar Shaikh, saying, “GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute braveheart Havildar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-terror operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief,” in a statement on X.

This tragedy follows a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In response, the Army has been on high alert in the region. A search operation in Udhampur, based on intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, led to a firefight in the Dudu-Basantgarh area. Havildar Shaikh sustained critical injuries and, despite immediate medical attention, succumbed to his wounds.