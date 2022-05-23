Two dead, 120 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams announced on Monday the death of two people and the injury of 120 others as a result of a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the Khalidiya area of ​​the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu Dhabi.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that, according to initial figures, 64 people have minor injuries, 56 others have moderate injuries, and two people have died.

It also indicated that some shops were damaged, while the six residential buildings had been affected by the explosion. While the injured were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary health care.

فرق #شرطة_أبوظبي وهيئة أبوظبي للدفاع المدني تسيطر على الحريق الناجم عن انفجار اسطوانة الغاز بمنطقة الخالدية ابوظبي



The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They also called on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.