Two dead, 120 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Abu Dhabi

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th May 2022 12:32 am IST
Two dead, 120 injured in gas cylinder explosion in
Fire site (Photo: Abu Dhabi police)

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams announced on Monday the death of two people and the injury of 120 others as a result of a fire caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a restaurant in the Khalidiya area of ​​the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu Dhabi.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi confirmed that, according to initial figures, 64 people have minor injuries, 56 others have moderate injuries, and two people have died.

It also indicated that some shops were damaged, while the six residential buildings had been affected by the explosion. While the injured were transferred to the hospital to receive the necessary health care.

MS Education Academy

The authority expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. They also called on the public to obtain information about the accident from official sources.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button