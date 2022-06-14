Two dead after truck runs amok in Hyderabad

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 14th June 2022 7:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and two others were injured when a truck ran amok in the Vanasthalipuram area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred near Sushma Theatre when a milk-laden truck ran over few two-wheelers in front of it before ramming into a roadside shop.

Two persons died on the spot while two others were injured in the incident. The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Police suspect the incident occurred due to brake failure. Police said they have registered a case and took up an investigation.

