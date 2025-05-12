Two die by suicide in seperate incidents in Hyderabad

The businesman took the extreme step as he was unable to repay a loan.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 12th May 2025 11:33 am IST
An image of a noose
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons died by suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad’s Narsingi and Mallepally areas on Saturday, May 10.

In the first case, a businessman identified as Karthik, 29, was reportedly under stress due to financial issues as he was unable to repay loans. Karthi took the extreme step at his residence in Puppalaguda under Narsingi police limits.

The Narsingi police found a suicide note at the businessman’s residence. “No one is responsible for my death. I am ending my life as I am unable to repay loans,” read the note.

In the second case, a driver committed suicide by hanging at his house in Mallepally.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Ramzan, 60, a resident of Feelkhana, Mallepally, hanged himself to the ceiling fan in the house while his wife was away from home on some work, said the police.

The reason for Ramzan’s death is yet to be known.

