Two die during treatment after accident in UP

Published: 25th February 2024 2:07 pm IST
Lucknow: A woman and a 13-year-old girl who were among those injured in an accident, died during treatment at the King George’s Medical University on Sunday.

In the incident that occurred in the Arjunganj area on Saturday night and involved a police vehicle, 11 people were injured — five police personnel and six civilians.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the two victims and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Sunday visited the injured persons in hospital and enquired about their health. He was accompanied by DGP Prashant Kumar and principal home secretary Sanjay Prasad.

The accident took place after the anti-demonstration vehicle collided with a stray animal’s carcass on the road, hit other cars and overturned.

The vehicle was not part of the Chief Minister’s convoy, it was a local police car.

