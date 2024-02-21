Telangana: AP cop among three killed in road accident in Mahabubnagar

The deceased were identified as Sub-Inspector of Police Venkata Ramana, 57, his son-in-law Pawan Sai, 25, and driver Chandra, 23.

Published: 21st February 2024
Hyderabad; Three persons, including an Andhra Pradesh Police official, were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the national highway near Annasagar in Bhoothpur mandal.

Venkata Ramana’s daughter Anusha, who was injured in the accident, was admitted to Mahabubnagar government hospital.

The car was badly mangled in the accident, which occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Anusha was married to Pawan Sai, a resident of Hyderabad, on February 15 in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. She, along with her husband and father, were proceeding to Anantapur after a function at Pawan Sai’s house in Hyderabad.

Venkata Ramana was posted at Peapully police station in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.

