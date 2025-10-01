Two die in Oman after drinking contaminated bottled water

Muscat: Two people, an Omani citizen and an expatriate woman, have died after consuming contaminated bottled water imported from Iran in the Wilayat of Suwaiq. A female member of the same family has fully recovered.

In a statement posted on X, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) confirmed that the victims drank water sold under the brand name Uranus Star. Authorities quickly collected and tested samples, confirming contamination.

Following the investigation, all stock of Uranus Star has been removed from shops across Oman. As a safety measure, the government has suspended imports of bottled water from the Islamic Republic of Iran until the inquiry is complete.

The ROP urged the public not to use the affected brand and to report any concerns regarding bottled water to the authorities immediately.