Air India Express cancels Jaipur–Dubai flight at last minute

Jaipur: Travellers scheduled to fly from Jaipur to Dubai on Air India Express flight IX-195 were left stranded in the early hours of Monday, September 29, after the airline cancelled the service citing aircraft unavailability.

The flight was scheduled to depart Jaipur International Airport at 5:55 am, but the aircraft assigned to operate the route did not arrive from Dubai.

According to media reports, the incoming service, flight IX-196, expected to land shortly after midnight, was not operated, resulting in the outbound journey being cancelled without notice.

Disruption for international travellers

Passengers began arriving at the airport between 1 am and 2 am, only to find the departure delayed with no official communication from the carrier. Many were left uncertain about rebooking options, refunds, or alternative travel plans.

Several travellers expressed concern over missed onward connections from Dubai, with some facing visa and accommodation complications due to the cancellation.

This marks the second service disruption on the Jaipur–Dubai flight route in less than a week. On Thursday, September 25, the same sector experienced delays after a technical issue grounded the aircraft operating the inbound leg from Dubai. While the service resumed later that day with a replacement, passengers faced extended delays and uncertainty.

Operational reliability in question

The Jaipur–Dubai connection is among the busiest international routes out of Rajasthan, serving both business and personal travel. Repeated service disruptions on this corridor have prompted calls for improved fleet coordination and proactive passenger communication.