Fly India-UAE and beyond with Air Arabia’s super seat sale from Rs 6,038

Dubai: Air Arabia, the leading low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, has announced its ‘Super Seat Sale’, offering 1 million seats at fares starting from Rs 6,038 on non-stop flights from India to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and onward international destinations.

The promotion covers flights to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, with connections to cities including Munich, Prague, Milan, Vienna, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow, Baku, Tbilisi, Nairobi, and Cairo.

Bookings are open from September 29 to October 12, 2025, for travel between February 17 and October 24, 2026. Indian travellers can access discounted fares from major cities:

Mumbai

Delhi

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Kolkata

Jaipur

Nagpur

Goa

Thiruvananthapuram

Kochi

Coimbatore

Kozhikode

From the UAE, fares start at Dirham 139, covering destinations across the GCC, South Asia, Europe, and Africa.

Seats are limited, and early booking is recommended to take advantage of this promotion.

Operating over 200 routes from five hubs in the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia combines affordable travel with reliability and comfort.