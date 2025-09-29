UAE adds 4 new visit visa categories, amends entry permit rules

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday, September 29, new amendments and additions to its entry visa regulations through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The reforms are designed to strengthen economic competitiveness, meet humanitarian needs, and attract skilled talent across multiple sectors.

Four new visit visa categories – for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and leisure boats.

– for specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships, and leisure boats. Humanitarian residence permit – valid for one year, extendable under certain conditions.

– valid for one year, extendable under certain conditions. Residence permit for foreign widows and divorcees – granted for one year, renewable annually.

– granted for one year, renewable annually. Visit visa for friends and relatives – allows sponsorship up to the third degree, based on the sponsor’s income.

– allows sponsorship up to the third degree, based on the sponsor’s income. Business exploration visa – for investors and entrepreneurs with financial solvency, company ownership abroad, or proven professional practice.

– for investors and entrepreneurs with financial solvency, company ownership abroad, or proven professional practice. Truck driver visa – requires a sponsor along with financial and health guarantees.

– requires a sponsor along with financial and health guarantees. Clear schedules – specifying authorised stay duration and extension conditions for each visa type.

الهيئة الاتحادية للهوية والجنسية والجمارك وأمن المنافذ تعلن تعديلات وإضافات جديدة على تأشيرات الدخول pic.twitter.com/u5QOTeHDZy — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) September 29, 2025

According to Arabic daily Al Khaleej, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said the changes embody a forward-looking vision. “These changes meet the aspirations of residents and investors while strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading destination to live, work, and build a future,” he said.