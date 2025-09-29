Indian bartender wins Rs 12L in Big Ticket draw after 8 years of trying

Dubai: In a remarkable stroke of luck, a 39-year-old Dubai-based Indian expat from Kerala won a staggering Dirham 50,000 (Rs 12,07,318) in the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw held in Abu Dhabi.

The winner, Shiju Muthathian Veettil, who works as a bartender, claimed the prize with ticket number 062978 in draw number 279.

Veettil has been living in Dubai for 13 years and has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the past eight years, often alongside a group of 11 colleagues.

“I’ve been waiting for this call for a long time, so hearing it after eight years of trying my luck was incredible. I plan to share the prize money with my group, and we’ll continue buying tickets. My advice to others is to keep trying—one day, your luck will come,” he said.

In the same draw, three other participants also won Dh 50,000 each:

Connie Tabalujan, a 53-year-old travel agent in Abu Dhabi, won with a ticket purchased by her husband. They plan to buy a new laptop and will continue playing, sharing the prize with colleagues.

Prajin Malath, a 40-year-old automotive salesman from Bangalore residing in Qatar, started buying tickets only four months ago with a friend. Shocked by his win, he intends to share the prize and invest his share in a venture in India. He encouraged others, saying, “If I hadn’t bought that one ticket, I never would have won.”

Farhana Akter MD Harun, a 43-year-old restaurant owner from Bangladesh living in Al Ain, won after purchasing a ticket in his wife’s name. He plans to invest in his restaurant, give back to his community, and continue trying his luck.

Big Ticket September finale and Dream Car draw

Final week of September promotion: Big Ticket’s September promotion is in its last week, building up to the grand prize draw in Abu Dhabi on October 3. Three weekly e-draws have already concluded.

Big Ticket’s September promotion is in its last week, building up to the grand prize draw in Abu Dhabi on October 3. Three weekly e-draws have already concluded. Big Win contest closed: The Big Win Contest officially ended. Participants who purchased two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between September 1-24 should watch for the four finalists, to be announced on October 1. Each finalist will win a prize between Dh 50,000 and Dh 150,000.

The Big Win Contest officially ended. Participants who purchased two or more cash tickets in a single transaction between September 1-24 should watch for the four finalists, to be announced on October 1. Each finalist will win a prize between Dh 50,000 and Dh 150,000. Dream car prize: This month’s Dream Car prize is a Range Rover Velar, with the draw on October 3. November’s prize will be the iconic Nissan Patrol.

Where to buy tickets?

Tickets can be purchased online at Big Ticket website or at counters located at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).