Two died, four injured in road accident in Kolluru

In a tragic incident, two members of a family were killed and four others sustained injuries in a road accident after an SUV rammed into a lorry on the Outer Ring Road near the Kolluru exit in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, residents of the Old City in Hyderabad, went to Karnataka for Eid ul Fitr On their way while returning home they met with the fatal accident.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Munawar and Fathima. A case has been registered by Kolluru Police.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.