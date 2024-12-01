Two doctors among 10 killed in road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Two doctors from Karnataka were among 10 people killed in three separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh.

The three accidents were reported in Andhra Pradesh since Saturday evening.

Two doctors were among three persons killed and another injured when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a roadside tree near Vidapanakal village in Anantapur district early Sunday.

Police said the car driver lost control and hit the tree. The vehicle was badly mangled in the crash and the bodies of the deceased were scattered at the scene.

Police suspect that poor visibility in the area due to dense fog led to the crash. Two of the deceased were doctors at a government hospital at Bellary in Karnataka. They were identified as Yogesh (52), and Govindaraju (54). Car driver Venkata Naidu (53) was also killed in the crash.

Another doctor Amar Goud (55) was critically injured and shifted to a hospital in Bellary. His condition was stated to be critical. The doctors landed at Bengaluru airport at 1.30 a.m. and were returning to Bellary after a vacation trip to Hong Kong.

In another road accident in Vizianagaram district of north coastal Andhra, four people were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a truck after hitting a divider due to a tyre burst.

The accident occurred on the national highway near Polipally in Bhogapauram Mandal on Saturday night. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst and hit the divider before colliding with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The deceased included a jeweller G. Kaushik (27), who was heading to Visakhapatnam Airport to receive his uncle who was coming from the United States. Kaushik was accompanied by a friend V. Abhinav (27) and the latter’s wife Manimala (24), who were going to Visakhapatnam to write an exam. The trio along with car driver M. Jayesh (20) were killed in the collision.

In the third accident, three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling collided with a minivan after a tyre burst on Kankipadu flyover in Krishna district.

According to police, the car driver lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. The car rammed the divider and hit a minivan coming from the opposite direction.

All three occupants of the car were killed while the van driver was critically injured.

The deceased were identified as Yesu Prabhu (29), Chinta Ravi (38) and Chili Bhanu (27), all residents of Machilipatnam. They were returning home after attending some personal work in Vijayawada.

Bhanu’s family suffered a double tragedy as her mother died of shock after hearing the news of his death. Sudha Rani (55) collapsed at her residence in Machilipatnam when she learnt about the death of her son. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors on arrival.