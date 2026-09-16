Two earthquakes hits northwestern Nepal

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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Representational image

Kathmandu: Two back-to-back earthquakes struck northwestern Nepal on Wednesday, authorities said.

However, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

According to the National Seismological Research Centre, the first tremor of magnitude 4.5 was recorded at 1:51 am (local time).

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The second quake, with a magnitude of 4.2, struck at 4:28 am (local time), with its epicentre also located around Kalai in Mugu district, the centre said.

The shock was also felt in neighbouring districts of Dolpa and Jumla. However, there was no immediate report of any damage caused by the tremors.

Nepal, situated in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences earthquakes. The region continues to be on alert, with authorities monitoring for any aftershocks or potential structural damage in the affected areas.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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