‘Two faces of Islam’ surface in Ajmer at times of conflict

Jaipur: The Two Faces of Islam’ is a famous book written by Stephen Schwartz, who described the profound philosophical and religious differences distinguishing the traditional beliefs from the radical sects that have sprung up over the past 1500 years.

Schwartz devoted years to the study of Islam and explained its complex history in his book.

However, the story of two faces of Islam came to life in Ajmer when two Muslim men, both named Salman Chishti, were seen trending on social media, but for different reasons.

While the first man is a history-sheeter who has been arrested for announcing bounty for the decapitation of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the other is Haji Syed Salman Chishti, the Gaddi Nashin (hereditary custodian/head priest) of Dargah Ajmer Sharif, who has been pitching for peace and condemning the recent killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

In a strong statement, Chishti of Dargah Ajmer Sharif said, “The barbaric criminal act of killing a fellow Indian citizen in Udaipur is a heinous act of crime against humanity which does not represent any faith, religion or even region. The perpetrators must be dealt with strict punishment by the competent authorities at the highest level.”

Speaking to IANS, he said, “While the book presented the two faces of Islam elaborately, this small story of two men named Salman Chishti in Ajmer, I think, presents the same deep rooted message of the book and I hope the world understands the same.”

However, the other Salman Chishti, who has over 15 cases registered against him, is giving a harrowing time to the police by provoking the masses with his hate speech.