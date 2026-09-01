Two farmers held with Rs 21.39 lakh hash oil in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force Jubilee Hills, in coordination with the SR Nagar Police, arrested two farmers on Tuesday, September 1, for possessing 1.7 litres of hash oil worth Rs 21.39 lakh.

The accused were identified as Poddu Mohan Rao, 41, a native of Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh and T Bistudas, 27, a native of Allu Sitharam Raju district of AP.

Hash oil, or hashish oil, is a concentrated extract from the hashish plant and is more potent than regular marijuana.

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Mohan Rao was allegedly involved in supplying hash oil, while Bisthudas allegedly assisted him in the operation.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Rao studied up to Intermediate first year but discontinued his education due to financial difficulties. He worked as a farmer and drove an autorickshaw to ferry passengers between his village and Visakhapatnam.

Rao allegedly turned to drug peddling as he felt that his income was inadequate. He subsequently met a person from Champaguda village in Odisha’s Koraput district, who allegedly told him that he was involved in selling hash oil and asked him to refer potential buyers.

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“Rao then allegedly approached Bisthudas and another acquaintance and planned to supply hash oil to customers in Hyderabad for profit,” said the DCP. The accused procured the hash oil on August 30 and boarded a train from Visakhapatnam to Secunderabad on Monday, August 31.

Upon reaching Secunderabad, they allegedly travelled by autorickshaw to the Water Tank Line area in SR Nagar and waited for a prospective buyer.

“Based on a tip-off, the Task Force and SR Nagar police intercepted and arrested the duo,” DCP Gaikwad said.