Two female contestants confirmed of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Mumbai: Prepare yourself for the adventures when Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 arrives on your television screens! The popular stunt-based reality show’s cast has been finalised, including Bollywood actress Daisy Shah and talented singer Rashmeet Kaur.

Rashmeet Kaur, who rose to prominence with her electrifying rendition of Nadiyon Paar (Let the Music Play Again from Roohi), is ready to take on the challenge and showcase her skills in the exciting show. Rashmeet is known for her soulful versions of Punjabi folk songs such as Bajre Da Sitta, Buhe Bariyan, and Ik Meri Aakh, and her bold and daring attitude is sure to leave her mark on the show.

Some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Rohit Roy, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and Aishwarya Sharma, will compete alongside her. The show promises to be a high-energy affair with jaw-dropping stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

But Khatron Ke Khiladi is about more than just stunts and action; it’s also about pushing oneself beyond one’s limits and conquering one’s fears. While speaking to E Times”Since the beginning, I wanted to be a part of this show. It took Roadies and Splitsvilla for me to reach Khatron Ke Khiladi. There is a lot of nervousness and excitement at the same time because I will be working with all actors who are professionals. Also, the show is different from what I have done so far. It’s all about entertainment and doesn’t get into people’s personal lives. I had to join swimming, driving, and Hindi-speaking classes. I knew all three but wanted to further improve. Even after all the preparation, I fear rats, which is one thing I can’t prepare myself for.”

So, brace yourself for the ultimate test of courage and determination as these celebrities face their fears and compete to become the ultimate Khiladi. Prepare to see some incredible stunts and unforgettable moments on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.