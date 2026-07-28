Two get 10 years’ jail, Rs 1 lakh fine each in Khammam ganja case

A local court in Khammam convicted them of the crime.

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Police officers and three suspects with seized ganja in Khammam, India.

Hyderabad: A Khammam court, on Tuesday, July 28, sentenced two persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug peddling case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Aleti Ganesh and Battu Harish, both residents of Suryapet.

On April 10, 2022, four people – Harish, Ganesh, K Sai Naveen and Nerella Sriramulu – were caught by the excise officials with 7 kg of dry ganja near the New Bus Stand in Khammam.

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While Naveen and Sriramulu were arrested on the spot, Harish and Ganesh managed to escape. They were arrested later.

On Tuesday, the court convicted them of drug peddling.

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