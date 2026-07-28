Two get 10 years’ jail, Rs 1 lakh fine each in Khammam ganja case

Hyderabad: A Khammam court, on Tuesday, July 28, sentenced two persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug peddling case.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on Aleti Ganesh and Battu Harish, both residents of Suryapet.

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On April 10, 2022, four people – Harish, Ganesh, K Sai Naveen and Nerella Sriramulu – were caught by the excise officials with 7 kg of dry ganja near the New Bus Stand in Khammam.

While Naveen and Sriramulu were arrested on the spot, Harish and Ganesh managed to escape. They were arrested later.

On Tuesday, the court convicted them of drug peddling.