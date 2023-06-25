Two goods train collide in West Bengal’s Bankura

Press Trust of India | Posted by Mansoor Hameed | Published: 25th June 2023 1:40 pm IST
Bankura: Several boggies derailed after two goods trains collided with each other near West Bengal’s Bankura, in the wee hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

