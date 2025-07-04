Two Gujaratis arrested for cybercrime in Hyderabad, Rs 67L seized

The victime was lured through a WhatsApp stock trading tips group named ‘SMC 912’.

Updated: 4th July 2025 7:59 pm IST
Hyderabad: The city cyber crime police arrested two Gujaratis and seized Rs 1 lakh in connection with a stock trading fraud case on Friday, July 4.

According to police, Mehulbhai Devrajbhai Ramani and Gondaliya Hardik Kumar Mukeshbhai preyed on a 57-year-old private employee from Hyderabad through a WhatsApp stock trading tips group named ‘SMC 912’.

They asked the victim to coordinate with a customer care representative, asking for transactions, taking money from the victim into a mule account in the name of trading.

The victim was robbed to the tune of over Rs 67 lakhs. Police statements suggest that the duo are responsible for many similar cyber fraud schemes. 

The main accused in the case is absconding. Mehulbhai and Hardik were apprehended in Hyderabad. The investigation to track the main accused is underway. 

