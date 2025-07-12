Two held after clash between Zepto delivery executives in Attapur

Mohd Younus and Mohd Suleman went to the spot where Zahed, a Zepto delivery executive, was waiting to collect his order.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th July 2025 10:30 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Police arrested two persons after they assaulted a group of Zepto delivery executives at the online company’s delivery pickup point near Pillar no 203 in Attapur.

Mohd Younus and Mohd Suleman went to the spot where Zahed, a Zepto delivery executive, was waiting to collect his order. Younus was recently hired by the company.

However, Zahed objected to Younus’s presence and an argument blew up into a full-blown fight between them.

Hearing the commotion, Zahed’s friend and co-worker, Tauhed, attacked Suleman and Younus with a knife.

On information, the Attapur police reached the spot and arrested Suleman and Younus while Zahed and Tauhed are at large.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.

