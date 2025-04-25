Two held for adulteration, liquor worth Rs 1.48 lakh seized in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Two persons were arrested from Madhapur on Friday, April 25 for adulterating liquor at a bar.

The accused were identified as V Satyanarayana Reddy and his employee Puneeth Patnaik. They were caught serving adulterated liquor at the Troops Bar, Ayyappa Society in Madhapur. The issue came to light when excise officials conducted a surprise raid on the bar.

The accused were seen mixing cheap liquor with expensive liquor by removing the seal of liquor bottles in the bar. They were caught mixing Jameson liquor worth Rs 2690 with Oaksmith liquor worth Rs 1,000 in the bottle. The excise staff seized 75 bottles filled with cheap liquor and 55 empty bottles.

The investigation revealed that the bar management was making money by buying empty bottles from other liquor shops and mixing low-priced liquor in high-priced bottles and selling to customers.

The raid was conducted after the management not only failed to renew its license but also failed to place an order with the depot of Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited to buy liquor stock.

The owner Udyakumar Reddy, manager Satyanarayana Reddy and employee Puneeth Patnaik were booked under provisions of Excise Act and seized liquor bottles worth Rs.1.48 lakh. Both Satyanarayana Reddy and employee Puneeth Patnaik were arrested in connection with the case.