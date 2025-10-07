Two held for attempting to rob man at Shalibanda

Hyderabad: The Shahalibanda police arrested two members of a gang who allegedly attacked a man with a knife and tried to rob his mobile phone a week ago.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Ahmed Khan, 27, and Abdul Hameed, 24, both residents of Shahalibanda.

According to the SHO Shahalibanda P Mahesh Goud, on October 1 Omer Bin Khaled was passing by the Jagannath temple at Kummarwadi on his motorcycle when Ahmed Khan, Hameed and their associate intercepted him.

“Ahmed Khan snatched away the mobile phone of Khaled and beat him up. When a friend of Khaled came to rescue him, Hameed took out a knife and attacked him, leading to injuries to the victims,” said P Mahesh Goud.

On a complaint lodged by Khaled, the police booked a case against Ahmed Khan, Hameed and the other person. Ahmed Khan and Hameed were arrested a day on October 7.