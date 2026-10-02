Two held for drunk driving, crashing jeep in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Friday, October 2, arrested two men aged 20 for drunk driving and crashing their jeep into a tree early this morning.

A video shared on social media showed the Mahindra Scorpio damaged from the front after crashing into the tree. The front tyres of the vehicle, bearing number plate AP 09 CE 2415, were on the footpath on Banjara Hills Road Number 1. The jeep’s windshield was damaged in the accident. The accused escaped with minor injuries.

The Banjara Hills police on Friday, October 2, arrested two men aged 20 for drunk driving and crashing their jeep into a tree early this morning.



A video shared on social media showed the Mahindra Scorpio damaged from the front after crashing to the tree. The front tyres of the… pic.twitter.com/NZO0zBkkjR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 2, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills Police said, “The accident occurred at 4:10 am, and the two occupants of the jeep have been arrested for attempt to commit culpable homicide under Section 110 and causing hurt through negligent driving under Section 125 (A) of the BNS.”

The Banjara Hills SHO did not reveal the identities of the accused.