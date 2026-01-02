Two held for obscene posts against jailed actor Darshan’s family

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the actor's wife Vijayalakshmi

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 5:35 pm IST
Kannada actor Darshan
Kannada actor Darshan (File Photo)

Bengaluru: Two men were arrested for allegedly posting obscene and derogatory content on social media against the wife and family of Kannada actor Darshan, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with a murder case, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The accused were identified as Chandrashekar B, (45), an auto-rickshaw driver who is a resident of Bengaluru and Nithin, (31), a software engineer, who is a resident of Davanagere, they said.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the actor’s wife Vijayalakshmi at the Cyber Crime police station on December 24, they said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

In her complaint, she alleged that certain individuals were posting low-level obscene, derogatory posts, comments and sending messages targetting her and her family on social media platforms, police said.

She requested appropriate legal action against more than 18 individuals who had posted such defamatory and derogatory content, they added.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated, police said.

Memory Khan Seminar

“During the investigation, officials of the Cyber Crime Police Station found that the accused had posted obscene messages against Mrs. Vijayalakshmi and her family on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms,” a senior police officer said.

Both individuals have been secured and further investigation is under process, he said, adding that search for the remaining accused is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2026 5:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button