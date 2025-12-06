Two held for smuggling 14 kg ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad

The accused had travelled to Odisha to purchase ganja.

Published: 6th December 2025 3:50 pm IST
Varun was caught with 11 kgs of ganja

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise special enforcement team caught a man on Saturday, smuggling ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad.

On information, the enforcement team caught P Varun, a resident of Mallapur, Nacharam, at Ghatkesar, when he arrived from Odisha by train.

“Varun went to Odisha and bought 11 kilograms of ganja. He took a train back to the city, and upon reaching Ghatkesar, he was nabbed,” said enforcement inspector Subhash Chandar.

In a separate case, a man, who was smuggling three kilograms of ganja from Odisha to Hyderabad, was arrested by the State Task Force team of the Prohibition and Excise Department.

Suraj and his wife Rupa, from Odisha, were carrying the drugs from Malkangiri to Hyderabad. They were caught at LB Nagar. A case is booked at the Saroornagar police station against them.

