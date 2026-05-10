Two held in separate cyber fraud cases in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: At least two people were arrested in two separate cases of cyber fraud by Malkajgiri police in one week and Rs 4.31 lakh were returned to the victims.

The accused involved in fake investment and trading fraud via WhatsApp and fraudulent investment apps were arrested during a crackdown by the Malkajgiri police. Following the arrest, the police cautioned the public to beware of such fraudsters.

Also Read Cyberabad Cybercrime Police recovers Rs 24 lakh in March, 11 across India held

“Do not trust unknown apps, suspicious links, or online trading groups and verify before investing online. Report cyber frauds immediately to 1930, ” said the police.

Previous incident

In March 2026, the Cyberabad cybercrime police arreted 11 cyber fraudsters in seven cases and returned Rs 24 lakh to the victims.

According to a release, trading fraud and part-time job fraud led this month, with five cases each and one case was booked under digital arrest fraud.

In most cases, the mode of operation was found when fraudsters connected through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, created fake trading website, luring the victims in investments promising huge returns and siphining off with the money.