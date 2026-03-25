Cyberabad Cybercrime Police recovers Rs 24 lakh in March, 11 across India held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police booked seven cases between March 18 and 24, and arrested 11 individuals from multiple states.

According to a release, trading fraud and part-time job fraud led this month, with five cases each and one case was booked under digital arrest fraud.

In most cases, the mode of operation was found when fraudsters connected through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, created fake trading website, luring the victims in investments promising huge returns and siphining off with the money.

The Cyberabad Cybercrime refunded a total of Rs 24.02 lakh to the victims and secured 73 refund orders in six cases from the court.

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