Cyberabad Cybercrime Police recovers Rs 24 lakh in March, 11 across India held

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime Police booked seven cases between March 18 and 24, and arrested 11 individuals from multiple states.
According to a release, trading fraud and part-time job fraud led this month, with five cases each and one case was booked under digital arrest fraud.
In most cases, the mode of operation was found when fraudsters connected through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, created fake trading website, luring the victims in investments promising huge returns and siphining off with the money.
The Cyberabad Cybercrime refunded a total of Rs 24.02 lakh to the victims and secured 73 refund orders in six cases from the court.
Advisory to the public
- Be cautious of part-time job offers received through WhatsApp, Telegram, or social media promising easy money for simple online tasks.
- Fraudsters often pay small initial amounts to build trust before asking victims to invest larger sums.
- Genuine companies will not ask employees to pay money to complete tasks or release salary or commission.
- Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading apps shared by strangers for job or investment purposes.
- Do not transfer money to unknown bank accounts or UPI IDs based on instructions received online.
- Immediately report such frauds at www.cybercrime.gov.in or call 1930 for timely assistance.