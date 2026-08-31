Two held with 11 kg ganja worth Rs 11.38L in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Jeedimetla police on Sunday, August 30, arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly possessing ganja worth Rs 11.38 lakh in Hyderabad’s Qutbullapur.

Police identified the accused as Maredubudi Raju, 33, and Sirapu Hema, 41, who were apprehended in HMT Colony. During the search, police recovered ganja packed in five bundles, along with two mobile phones and bags allegedly used to transport the contraband.

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According to the police, Raju purchased the ganja from a supplier identified as Bumpara Ramana near Madugula in Visakhapatnam. Raju allegedly brought the contraband to Hyderabad and handed it over to Hema for sale.

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A search operation has been launched to arrest Ramana.