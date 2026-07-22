Two held with 2.1 kg ganja in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (Secunderabad), along with the Rein Bazar police, arrested two persons for allegedly possessing and selling ganja at Ganga Nagar Nala in Yakutpura on Wednesday, July 22.

The arrested persons were identified as Abood Bin Haji Bilsgha, 31, an auto driver from Bandlaguda, and Vinay Sunar alias Ganesh, 25, a waiter at a function hall in Chandrayangutta and a native of Assam. According to the police, Abood is a rowdy sheeter of Bandlaguda police station and was allegedly involved as a ganja peddler, while Vinay was acting as a sub-peddler.

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Police seized around 2.1 kg of ganja, packed in 34 small plastic sachets and two brown tape-wrapped packets, from their possession.

According to the police, the arrests were made following credible information about ganja being sold within the limits of the Rein Bazar police station. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Police said Hyder Ali Razvi alias Hyder, a resident of Ganga Nagar and a rowdy sheeter of Rein Bazar police station, has been identified as the main peddler in the case and is absconding. Efforts are on to trace and apprehend him.