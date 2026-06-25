Two held with 2.2 kg gold worth Rs 3.36 Cr at Hyderabad Airport

The smuggled gold was found in paste form, concealed in custom-made pouches, wrapped with white cellophane tape.

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Two gold bars with rough surfaces and uneven edges on a metallic surface.

Hyderabad: The Customs’ Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) arrested two passengers for allegedly possessing 2.2 kg of gold worth Rs 3.36 crore at the Hyderabad Airport on Wednesday, June 24.

The passengers had landed from Kuala Lumpur. The arrest was made following intelligence inputs from the Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The smuggled gold was found in paste form, concealed in custom-made pouches, wrapped with white cellophane tape. The pouches were stitched into the waistlines of the trousers worn by the passengers. A goldsmith was called in to extract the gold.

Subhan Bakery

Further investigations are underway.

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