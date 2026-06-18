Undeclared gold worth Rs 55 lakhs seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: Officials of the Customs Department at the Hyderabad Airport intercepted 374.380 grams of undeclared gold valued at Rs 55.01 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Malaysia on AirAsia flight AK 69 on June 10.

According to Customs officials, the gold was detected during an inspection of the passenger upon arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The recovered gold, weighing 374.380 grams, valued at Rs 55,01,814, was allegedly being brought into the country from Kuala Lumpur without declaration.

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The passenger was arrested under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act, and the seized gold was confiscated. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the smuggled gold, officials said.

The Excise officials also seized 58 liquor bottles allegedly brought from Goa during inspections conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The recovered stock was subsequently handed over to the Meerpet Excise police station for further investigation and legal action.