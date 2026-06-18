58 liquor bottles seized during inspection at Hyderabad Airport

Special drives would continue to curb the illegal transportation and sale of liquor in the district, officials said.

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Excise officials seize 58 liquor bottles
During the inspections, the officials identified 58 liquor bottles bearing Goa labels and seized them for violating excise regulations.

Hyderabad: Excise officials seized 58 liquor bottles allegedly brought from Goa during inspections conducted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

Acting on information that passengers were transporting liquor from Goa through air travel, teams from the Ranga Reddy Enforcement Wing, along with officials from Shamshabad, Serilingampally, and Chevella Excise stations, carried out special checks at the airport.

During the inspections, the officials identified 58 liquor bottles bearing Goa labels and seized them for violating excise regulations. The recovered stock was subsequently handed over to the Meerpet Excise police station for further investigation and legal action.

Subhan Bakery

Excise officials said that special drives would continue to curb the illegal transportation and sale of liquor in the district.

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