Two held with Alprazolam in Telangana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 9:43 pm IST
Arrested
Representational image

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly illegally manufacturing Alprazolam drug (narcotic substance) and selling it, were arrested on Tuesday in Sangareddy district, the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau said.

The two were running an Alprazolam manufacturing unit clandestinely in Gummadidala Mandal and 2.6 kg of Alprazolam and the manufacturing lab, along with equipment used in making the drug worth Rs one crore were seized, the Bureau said in a release.

Also Read
Telangana health minister flays KCR over new govt medical colleges

The two arrested accused along with others formed a gang and were illegally manufacturing Alprazolam and selling it to those who “indulged” in preparation of spurious toddy, it said.

MS Education Academy

On credible information, the accused persons were apprehended at the manufacturing unit and a case was registered under relevant sections of NDPS Act.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2024 9:43 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button