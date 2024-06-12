Hyderabad: 5 held for interstate drug peddling; 34 gm MDMA seized

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) arrested five individuals, including a woman, for drug trafficking on Wednesday, June 12. The police seized 34 grams of MDMA from the traffickers.

The arrested persons Syed Faisal, 27, a resident of Amberpet, his wife Masarathunnisa Begum, 27, and two friends Mohammed Abrar, 28, resident of Dabeerpura and Rahmath Khan, 46, a resident of Bahadurpura regularly travelled to Bengaluru to purchase the drug from Junaid Khan, 29, a resident of P&T colony, Venkateswara Puram, Bengaluru.

Syed Faisal took his wife along with him to Bengaluru to smuggle the drug to avoid suspicion by the police. She was involved in a drug peddling case at Amberpet in 2022 as well.

“They are purchasing the MDMA (Psychotropic Substance) in Bangalore at a lower price and selling the same to needy customers in Hyderabad at the rate of Rs 8,000 per gram.

“As of now, 19 consumers who regularly purchase MDMA from them have been identified,” said TGNAB STF team officials.

The police have asked parents to be vigilant over their children as students and youngsters have been getting addicted to drugs, committing crimes and involving in other anti-social activities.

Numerous families have fallen victim to this threat. To help combat such anti-social activities and work towards a drug-free city, people can report information to the police by calling 8712671111.